SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 16.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 100.22 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive declined 16.85% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 100.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales100.2284.94 18 OPM %3.584.26 -PBDT3.143.26 -4 PBT2.102.39 -12 NP1.481.78 -17
