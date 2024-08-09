S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.76% to Rs 110.70 croreNet profit of S.A.L Steel rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.76% to Rs 110.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.70153.24 -28 OPM %5.403.68 -PBDT2.802.50 12 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.160.10 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content