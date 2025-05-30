Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 365.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.16% to Rs 3773.54 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy rose 365.22% to Rs 1182.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.16% to Rs 3773.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 213.72% to Rs 2071.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 660.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.02% to Rs 10851.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6496.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3773.542179.20 73 10851.326496.84 67 OPM %18.3816.40 -17.1215.84 - PBDT643.99324.32 99 1705.82902.98 89 PBT551.24279.94 97 1446.63713.38 103 NP1182.22254.12 365 2071.63660.35 214
