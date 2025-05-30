Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 159.01 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 5.12% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 159.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.59% to Rs 25.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 555.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 533.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales159.01152.61 4 555.72533.95 4 OPM %7.217.25 -5.185.51 - PBDT13.7012.88 6 36.6535.97 2 PBT13.4412.60 7 35.6134.88 2 NP9.859.37 5 25.7525.60 1
