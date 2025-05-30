ICRA consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 136.21 croreNet profit of ICRA rose 18.92% to Rs 55.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 136.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 170.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 498.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.21123.96 10 498.02446.11 12 OPM %43.4340.21 -35.6933.35 - PBDT78.5466.59 18 250.37213.32 17 PBT74.0662.13 19 233.97199.86 17 NP55.7446.87 19 170.01151.09 13
