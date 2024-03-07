Sensex (    %)
                        
Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 72.45 MW order from Juniper Green Energy

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Suzlon Energy rallied 4.65% to Rs 40.32 after the company announced that it has received a new order from Juniper Green Energy for the development of a 72.45 MW wind power project.
The company will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Dwarka, Gujarat.
This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144‐140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, the company will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. The company will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.
JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, We are delighted to announce our third order with Juniper Green Energy in just a few months. Juniper Green Energy has been a long‐standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy installations in the country. Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like Juniper Green Energy continue to choose our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain.
Our comprehensive portfolio of world‐class products customised for the Indian wind regime is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem. We deeply appreciate GUVNL for championing sustainable energy in the state in line with the progressive renewable energy policy of Gujarat.
Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.
The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 203.04 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 78.36 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 7.17% to Rs 1,552.91 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,448.97 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

