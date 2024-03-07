Mukka Proteins climbs on debut

Shares of Mukka Proteins were currently trading at Rs 38.24 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 36.57% as compared with the issue price of Rs 28.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 44 and a low of 38.24. On the BSE, over 22.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Mukka Proteins was subscribed 136.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 February 2024 and it closed on 4 March 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per share.

The IPO comprised entirely of fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 224 crore.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 120 crore for funding working capital requirement; Rs 10 crore for investment in associate and remaining amount for general corporate purpose.

Mukka Proteins was incorporated in March 2003, it manufactures fish protein products. The company produces and supplies fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, which are essential ingredients for production of aqua feed (for fish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broilers and layers) and pet food (for dog and cat food).

The company is one of the key players in the fish protein industry in India. The firm sells its products domestically and exports to over 10 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 32.33 crore and sales of Rs 606.09 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 44, exhibiting a premium of 57.14% to the issue price.