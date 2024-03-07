Jupiter Wagons jumps on bagging order worth Rs 957 cr

Jupiter Wagons rallied 7.61% to Rs 389.45 after the company said that it has secured order from Ministry of Railways worth Rs 956.87 crore.

Jupiter Wagons is a leading provider of complete mobility solutions with a diverse product portfolio. Its products include wagons, couplers, draft gears, bogies, crossings, and accessories for various types of coaches and vehicles.

The companys net profit surged 82.7% to Rs 81.45 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 44.59 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 39% YoY to Rs 895.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The company will manufacture and supply 2,237 numbers of BOSM Wagons.