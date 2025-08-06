SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 OPM %87.50-50.00 -PBDT0.070 0 PBT0.070 0 NP0.050 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content