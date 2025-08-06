Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 29.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 942.87 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 29.89% to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 942.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales942.87960.26 -2 OPM %9.0811.58 -PBDT83.53100.81 -17 PBT51.4675.00 -31 NP38.3754.73 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content