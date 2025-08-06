Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 1.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 156.33 croreNet profit of Delton Cables rose 1.99% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 156.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales156.33143.48 9 OPM %8.516.66 -PBDT5.984.71 27 PBT4.484.14 8 NP3.083.02 2
