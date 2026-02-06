SW Investments standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of SW Investments rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.120.0866.6762.500.080.070.080.070.060.05

