HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 7.58% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 473.92 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 7.58% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 473.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales473.92392.48 21 OPM %15.1414.19 -PBDT46.9635.24 33 PBT31.5924.41 29 NP19.4518.08 8
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST