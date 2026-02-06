HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 7.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 473.92 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 7.58% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 473.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.473.92392.4815.1414.1946.9635.2431.5924.4119.4518.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News