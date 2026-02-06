SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 206.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 104.45 croreNet profit of SBC Exports rose 206.01% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 104.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales104.4572.04 45 OPM %11.312.55 -PBDT11.694.09 186 PBT11.203.66 206 NP11.203.66 206
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST