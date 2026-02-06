SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 206.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 104.45 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 206.01% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 104.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.104.4572.0411.312.5511.694.0911.203.6611.203.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News