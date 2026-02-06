Friday, February 06, 2026 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 206.01% in the December 2025 quarter

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 206.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 104.45 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 206.01% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 104.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 72.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales104.4572.04 45 OPM %11.312.55 -PBDT11.694.09 186 PBT11.203.66 206 NP11.203.66 206

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 7.58% in the December 2025 quarter

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 7.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 46.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 46.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkCrypto Market CrashGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance