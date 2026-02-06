Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 46.58% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 448.16 croreNet profit of Vidya Wires rose 46.58% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 448.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 346.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales448.16346.71 29 OPM %5.264.71 -PBDT21.5615.28 41 PBT20.6514.57 42 NP15.4210.52 47
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST