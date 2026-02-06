Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 46.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 448.16 crore

Net profit of Vidya Wires rose 46.58% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 448.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 346.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.448.16346.715.264.7121.5615.2820.6514.5715.4210.52

