Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 961.30 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 961.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 811.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales961.30811.00 19 OPM %12.6412.05 -PBDT127.6092.20 38 PBT126.0090.90 39 NP91.7070.20 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST