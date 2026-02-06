Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 961.30 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 961.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 811.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.961.30811.0012.6412.05127.6092.20126.0090.9091.7070.20

