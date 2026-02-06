Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 18.53% to Rs 961.30 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 30.63% to Rs 91.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.53% to Rs 961.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 811.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales961.30811.00 19 OPM %12.6412.05 -PBDT127.6092.20 38 PBT126.0090.90 39 NP91.7070.20 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Kati patang Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kati patang Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 90.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 90.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkCrypto Market CrashGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance