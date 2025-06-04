Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 169.51% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 169.51% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 546.34% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.632.46 170 15.902.46 546 OPM %7.24-3.66 -7.36-2.44 - PBDT0.48-0.09 LP 1.17-0.06 LP PBT0.48-0.09 LP 1.17-0.06 LP NP0.40-0.09 LP 1.03-0.06 LP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

