Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 169.51% to Rs 6.63 croreNet profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 169.51% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 546.34% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.632.46 170 15.902.46 546 OPM %7.24-3.66 -7.36-2.44 - PBDT0.48-0.09 LP 1.17-0.06 LP PBT0.48-0.09 LP 1.17-0.06 LP NP0.40-0.09 LP 1.03-0.06 LP
