Swan Energy has allotted 4,95,39,886 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 670 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 669 per equity share) against the floor price of Rs 703.29 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 33,19,17,23,620, pursuant to the QIP issue.