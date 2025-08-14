Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit declines 59.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 7.41 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics declined 59.02% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.419.52 -22 OPM %6.4810.19 -PBDT0.340.88 -61 PBT0.250.61 -59 NP0.250.61 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content