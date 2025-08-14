Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.09% to Rs 9.03 croreNet profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 85.92% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.09% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.0353.41 -83 OPM %-1.552.00 -PBDT0.151.09 -86 PBT0.130.94 -86 NP0.100.71 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content