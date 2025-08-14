Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhatre Udyog consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Sales decline 83.09% to Rs 9.03 crore

Net profit of Dhatre Udyog declined 85.92% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.09% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.0353.41 -83 OPM %-1.552.00 -PBDT0.151.09 -86 PBT0.130.94 -86 NP0.100.71 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

R O Jewels standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

R O Jewels standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Softsol India standalone net profit rises 72.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Softsol India standalone net profit rises 72.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon