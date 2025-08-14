Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 119.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.40% to Rs 72.72 croreNet profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 119.08% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.40% to Rs 72.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.7250.36 44 OPM %8.119.53 -PBDT6.843.94 74 PBT5.192.26 130 NP3.791.73 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content