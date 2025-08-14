R O Jewels standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 638.24% to Rs 47.10 croreNet profit of R O Jewels rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 638.24% to Rs 47.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.106.38 638 OPM %0.171.57 -PBDT0.080.10 -20 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.080.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content