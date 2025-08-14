Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 69.21 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 33.91% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 69.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.2173.82 -6 OPM %4.523.16 -PBDT3.372.59 30 PBT3.112.32 34 NP2.331.74 34
