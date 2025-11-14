Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.74% to Rs 138.86 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 84.33% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.74% to Rs 138.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales138.86197.64 -30 OPM %29.3514.59 -PBDT33.7126.16 29 PBT20.9115.74 33 NP15.178.23 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content