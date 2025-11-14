Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.25% to Rs 22.33 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 15.85% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.25% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.3324.88 -10 OPM %25.9720.94 -PBDT5.675.13 11 PBT5.284.78 10 NP4.023.47 16
