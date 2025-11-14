Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 1363.00 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 23.46% to Rs 518.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 677.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 1363.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1371.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1363.001371.10 -1 OPM %42.4958.66 -PBDT666.10864.00 -23 PBT613.70818.20 -25 NP518.40677.30 -23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

