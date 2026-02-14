Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 72.22 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods declined 14.16% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 72.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.2257.254.244.723.213.263.103.162.002.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News