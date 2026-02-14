Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 14.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 72.22 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods declined 14.16% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 72.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.2257.25 26 OPM %4.244.72 -PBDT3.213.26 -2 PBT3.103.16 -2 NP2.002.33 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG

Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

Friday the 13th rattles Dalal Street; Nifty slips below 25,500 in broad sell-off

Friday the 13th rattles Dalal Street; Nifty slips below 25,500 in broad sell-off

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today