Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 4.22 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.225.70 -26 OPM %-352.37-248.25 -PBDT-7.50-5.13 -46 PBT-7.58-5.25 -44 NP-9.75-5.25 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Shilpa Medicare enters into development and supply agreement with NXI Therapeutics AG

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

Friday the 13th rattles Dalal Street; Nifty slips below 25,500 in broad sell-off

Government approves wheat exports of 25 lakh metric tonnes, allows additional wheat product and sugar exports

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

