SWSOLAR successfully bids for 225 MW solar power project in Gujarat

SWSOLAR successfully bids for 225 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that the company has emerged as L1 bidder in a tender of a leading PSU developer for a turn-key EPC package for development of a 225 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.

Speaking on the order win, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Group shared, We are thrilled to announce our first domestic order of FY26 from a very reputed PSU developer and continue to build on our strong position in the Gujarat market. Our domestic pipeline remains very robust and we are confident of building on this order win

 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

