Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2361.25% to Rs 19.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 177.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.319.84 -16 177.35145.40 22 OPM %-293.86-198.68 -14.693.84 - PBDT-25.22-18.83 -34 25.896.32 310 PBT-26.30-19.94 -32 21.221.49 1324 NP-22.05-18.45 -20 19.690.80 2361

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

