Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.18 150 OPM %48.89-38.89 -PBDT0.22-0.01 LP PBT0.22-0.01 LP NP0.16-0.01 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

