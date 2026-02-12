Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 90.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 90.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales decline 99.98% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 90.06% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 99.98% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.0162.46 -100 OPM %-43600.0089.58 -PBDT0.2958.26 -100 PBT0.2358.15 -100 NP4.3643.88 -90

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

