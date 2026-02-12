Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 90.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.98% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 90.06% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 99.98% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.0162.46-43600.0089.580.2958.260.2358.154.3643.88

