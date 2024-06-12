Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 6.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 25.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Synthiko Foils rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.136.0625.8225.654.405.282.942.730.180.190.450.440.150.130.300.230.100.090.220.17