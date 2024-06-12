Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Weak Asian cues may put pressure on domestic stocks

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 19.50 points at the opening bell.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The World Bank on June 11th retained its GDP growth projection for India at 6.6% in FY25. The global agency sees India's GDP growth at 6.7% in FY26 and 6.8% in FY27.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 111.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,193.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 June 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 11257.08 crore in June 2024 (so far). They offloaded shares worth 42214.28 crore in May 2024.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks dipped on Wednesday as jitters from US inflation data and the upcoming Federal Reserve decision weighed on markets. The Fed's monetary policy remains a key concern for Asian investors, even with Southeast Asian currencies facing important support levels.
Despite US indices closing at record highs on Tuesday, fueled by Apple's surge, investor focus shifted to today's events. The release of May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision are crucial factors shaping market sentiment. The two-day Fed meeting is expected to maintain current interest rates, which are at a two-decade high.
The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.9% on Tuesday, with Apple reaching an all-time high. The Dow Jones, however, shed 0.3%.
Domestic Markets:
Domestic stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with some early gains fizzling out. The Nifty 50 closed below the 23,300 level after hitting the days high of 23,389.45 in mid-afternoon trade. Media and oil & gas stocks got a lift, while healthcare and FMCG shares lagged. Investors are now focused on global cues, particularly interest rate decisions from the US Fed and Bank of Japan, for clues on the direction of the market. Healthy domestic flows from mutual funds and continued corporate profit growth suggest support for the market in the near term. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 33.49 points or 0.04% to 76,456.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 5.65 points or 0.02% to 23,264.85.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon