Weak Asian cues may put pressure on domestic stocks

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 19.50 points at the opening bell.

The World Bank on June 11th retained its GDP growth projection for India at 6.6% in FY25. The global agency sees India's GDP growth at 6.7% in FY26 and 6.8% in FY27.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 111.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,193.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 June 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 11257.08 crore in June 2024 (so far). They offloaded shares worth 42214.28 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks dipped on Wednesday as jitters from US inflation data and the upcoming Federal Reserve decision weighed on markets. The Fed's monetary policy remains a key concern for Asian investors, even with Southeast Asian currencies facing important support levels.

Despite US indices closing at record highs on Tuesday, fueled by Apple's surge, investor focus shifted to today's events. The release of May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision are crucial factors shaping market sentiment. The two-day Fed meeting is expected to maintain current interest rates, which are at a two-decade high.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 0.9% on Tuesday, with Apple reaching an all-time high. The Dow Jones, however, shed 0.3%.

Domestic Markets:

Domestic stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with some early gains fizzling out. The Nifty 50 closed below the 23,300 level after hitting the days high of 23,389.45 in mid-afternoon trade. Media and oil & gas stocks got a lift, while healthcare and FMCG shares lagged. Investors are now focused on global cues, particularly interest rate decisions from the US Fed and Bank of Japan, for clues on the direction of the market. Healthy domestic flows from mutual funds and continued corporate profit growth suggest support for the market in the near term. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 33.49 points or 0.04% to 76,456.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 5.65 points or 0.02% to 23,264.85.

