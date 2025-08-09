Synthiko Foils standalone net profit rises 609.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.91% to Rs 5.19 croreNet profit of Synthiko Foils rose 609.09% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.196.40 -19 OPM %-3.667.97 -PBDT-0.160.46 PL PBT-0.190.43 PL NP2.340.33 609
