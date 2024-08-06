Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit declines 32.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.89% to Rs 1159.89 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology declined 32.33% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.89% to Rs 1159.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 601.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1159.89601.31 93 OPM %3.846.14 -PBDT46.8651.48 -9 PBT29.4941.34 -29 NP19.3028.52 -32
