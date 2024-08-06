Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 1815.95 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 52.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 1815.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1926.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1815.951926.528.4015.3739.5970.6113.8241.61-2.4652.73