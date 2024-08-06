Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 17.15 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 4.45% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.1516.41 5 OPM %33.2434.55 -PBDT5.735.68 1 PBT5.175.02 3 NP3.653.82 -4
