Syrma SGS Technology forges strategic partnership with Dynabook Singapore

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Syrma SGS Technology has entered into a strategic partnership, to manufacture laptops for Dynabook Singapore Dynabook, with a history dating back to the release of the first laptop PC in 1985 and a leading commercial PC brand in Japan, provides a portfolio of B2B laptop computers to meet diverse customer requirements. The collaboration is in line with the Indian government's continued push for local laptop manufacturing through supportive policies and incentives.

As part of this collaboration, Syrma SGS will manufacture Dynabook's diverse range of laptops in India, supporting the Government's 'Make in India' vision. This initiative is designed to meet the varied demands of enterprise customers and commercial channels across the country, providing world-class laptops with Dynabook's renowned technology and expertise to government and public sector undertakings.

 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

