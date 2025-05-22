Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 1.41% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 374.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.68% to Rs 72.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.38% to Rs 1435.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1567.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales374.51396.54 -6 1435.771567.04 -8 OPM %12.8013.00 -9.1415.72 - PBDT49.4958.63 -16 147.11255.19 -42 PBT29.7140.38 -26 69.69182.30 -62 NP29.3929.81 -1 72.11135.24 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon