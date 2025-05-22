Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.15% to Rs 198.13 croreNet profit of Orient Bell declined 44.22% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 208.70% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 666.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 669.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales198.13206.70 -4 666.61669.50 0 OPM %4.385.70 -4.213.13 - PBDT9.0512.04 -25 26.3022.56 17 PBT3.566.54 -46 3.771.14 231 NP2.754.93 -44 2.840.92 209
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content