Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 4.15% to Rs 198.13 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 44.22% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 198.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 208.70% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 666.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 669.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales198.13206.70 -4 666.61669.50 0 OPM %4.385.70 -4.213.13 - PBDT9.0512.04 -25 26.3022.56 17 PBT3.566.54 -46 3.771.14 231 NP2.754.93 -44 2.840.92 209

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

