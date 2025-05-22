Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 14.64% to Rs 74.08 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 44.59% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 74.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 28.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.63% to Rs 417.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.0886.79 -15 417.45271.72 54 OPM %12.9017.39 -13.8921.53 - PBDT8.9613.47 -33 49.2752.13 -5 PBT6.0310.50 -43 37.8040.62 -7 NP3.746.75 -45 28.7028.36 1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

