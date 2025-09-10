Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Syrma SGS Technology has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Shinhyup Electronics Co., South Korea (Shinhyup Electronics) on 15 July 12025 for manufacturing of multi-layer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) for automobile electronic equipment, home electronic appliances, IT and medical services in India.

In this regard, the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh has vide its order dated 09 September 2025, has approved the proposals of the Company as detailed below:

Allotment of 26.70 acres of land at Menakuru Village, Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to be made available by APIIC for establishing a Manufacturing and R&D facility for single, multilayer, HDI, and Flex printed circuit boards, a Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing facility and an Electronics Manufacturing Services facility.

 

Incentive packages under Andhra Pradesh Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy (4.0), 202530, subject to the approval of the same application from Govt. of India and the AP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0 (2024- 29)

The above proposal would involve investment of around Rs 1595 crore for all the projects together.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

