British Pound net speculative shorts fall further
Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a near six year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16162 contracts in the data reported through January 27, 2026. This was a weekly drop of 5818 net short contracts.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:33 PM IST