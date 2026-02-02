Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

At meeting held on 02 February 2026

The board of Bajaj Housing Finance at its meeting held on 02 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Chaudhary (DIN -09498080) as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 1 March 2026 for a tenure of 5 consecutive years subject to approval of members.

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 144.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

