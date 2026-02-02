Bajaj Housing Finance board appoints director

At meeting held on 02 February 2026

The board of Bajaj Housing Finance at its meeting held on 02 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Chaudhary (DIN -09498080) as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 1 March 2026 for a tenure of 5 consecutive years subject to approval of members.

