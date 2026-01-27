Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 33.60 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 96.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.6042.27 -21 OPM %11.4351.05 -PBDT2.9824.97 -88 PBT1.7824.18 -93 NP0.6918.58 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

