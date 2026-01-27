Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.51% to Rs 33.60 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 96.29% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.6042.2711.4351.052.9824.971.7824.180.6918.58

