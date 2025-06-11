Pakistani man extradited to US for plotting attack at Jewish centre in NYC

A Pakistani citizen has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face charges of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish centre in New York City. The accused, 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan—also known as Shahzeb Jadoon—allegedly plotted to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (ISIS). The planned attack was scheduled for October 7, 2024, coinciding with the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. In a post on X, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said that Khan intended to travel from Canada to New York to execute the attack at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn. He was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024 in Ormstown, Quebec, approximately 12 miles from the US-Canada border.
The FBI said undercover officers posing as conspirators were instrumental in disrupting the plot. Khan reportedly discussed his plans with these undercover agents, including his desire to use automatic weapons to maximise casualties among the Jewish community. FBI hails joint efforts in foiling planned attack Kash Patel commended the joint operation between the FBI’s New York, Chicago and Los Angeles field offices and their Canadian counterparts. “This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world—as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities,” Patel said. Khan now faces charges in the US for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation and for attempting to commit acts of terrorism. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The Justice Department reiterated its commitment to countering extremist violence, highlighting the role of international collaboration in averting the planned mass attack. ALSO READ: Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington Recently, on May 21, two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, after attending a diplomatic event. The US authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime and potential act of terrorism. (With inputs from agencies)