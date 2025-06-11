Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistani man extradited to US for plotting attack at Jewish centre in NYC

Pakistani man extradited to US for plotting attack at Jewish centre in NYC

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan allegedly conspired to carry out a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish centre on the Hamas attack anniversary, in support of Islamic State

Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from France in 1886

FBI said undercover officers posing as conspirators were instrumental in disrupting the plot | Photo: Pexels

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Pakistani citizen has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face charges of attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on a Jewish centre in New York City.  The accused, 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan—also known as Shahzeb Jadoon—allegedly plotted to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (ISIS). The planned attack was scheduled for October 7, 2024, coinciding with the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.  In a post on X, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said that Khan intended to travel from Canada to New York to execute the attack at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn. He was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024 in Ormstown, Quebec, approximately 12 miles from the US-Canada border.   
   The FBI said undercover officers posing as conspirators were instrumental in disrupting the plot. Khan reportedly discussed his plans with these undercover agents, including his desire to use automatic weapons to maximise casualties among the Jewish community.  FBI hails joint efforts in foiling planned attack  Kash Patel commended the joint operation between the FBI’s New York, Chicago and Los Angeles field offices and their Canadian counterparts. “This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world—as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities,” Patel said.  Khan now faces charges in the US for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation and for attempting to commit acts of terrorism. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.  The Justice Department reiterated its commitment to countering extremist violence, highlighting the role of international collaboration in averting the planned mass attack.  ALSO READ: Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington   Recently, on May 21, two Israeli Embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, after attending a diplomatic event. The US authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime and potential act of terrorism.  (With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

Protests over immigration raids pop up across US with more planned

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin can keep collecting 'sweeping tariffs' for now, says US court

General Motors, GM

GM invests $4 bn in US plants, shifts production to avoid tariffs

White House

Associated Press challenges ruling limiting access to White House

mikie sherril

US Rep Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey Democratic primary for governor

Topics : Jews United States Extradition US-Canada Pakistanis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon