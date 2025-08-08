Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares slide

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 401.64 points or 0.50% to 80,221.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 130.25 points or 0.53% to 24,464.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.15%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,602 shares rose and 1,756 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Grasim Industries (down 1.36%), State Bank of India (down 0.35%), Siemens (up 0.42%), Tata Motors (down 0.82%), Info Edge (India) (down 0.88%), Action Construction Equipment (down 0.96%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 0.68%), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (down 1.33%), Ceigall India (up 0.53%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 0.08%), Concord Biotech (down 0.59%), Cupid (up 0.18%), DOMS Industries (down 0.59%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (up 1.28%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 0.58%), Fine Organic Industries (down 0.88%), Fusion Finance (up 0.10%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) (down 1%), Garware Technical Fibres (down 1.08%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (down 1.68%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index shed 0.87% to 885.20. The index dropped 2.94% in four consecutive trading sessions.
Sobha (down 2.81%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.86%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.24%), Raymond (down 0.94%), Anant Raj (down 0.93%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.92%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.89%), Godrej Properties (down 0.82%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.69%) declined.
On the other hand, DLF (up 0.3%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kalyan Jewellers India fell 6.74%. The company reported a 48.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 264.08 crore on a 31.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,268.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Apollo Tyres shed 0.26%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 95.7% to Rs 12.88 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 302 crore posted same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 6560.76 crore in Q1 FY26.
