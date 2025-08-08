Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares slide

Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,500 level. Realty shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 401.64 points or 0.50% to 80,221.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 130.25 points or 0.53% to 24,464.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,602 shares rose and 1,756 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

 

Grasim Industries (down 1.36%), State Bank of India (down 0.35%), Siemens (up 0.42%), Tata Motors (down 0.82%), Info Edge (India) (down 0.88%), Action Construction Equipment (down 0.96%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 0.68%), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (down 1.33%), Ceigall India (up 0.53%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 0.08%), Concord Biotech (down 0.59%), Cupid (up 0.18%), DOMS Industries (down 0.59%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (up 1.28%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (up 0.58%), Fine Organic Industries (down 0.88%), Fusion Finance (up 0.10%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) (down 1%), Garware Technical Fibres (down 1.08%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (down 1.68%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal, Realty index slip 1%, Airtel 3%

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank up 7%; first SFB to get RBI's universal bank approval

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

Supreme Court

Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BSE shares drop 2% despite 'strong' Q1 results; what's spooking analysts?

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index shed 0.87% to 885.20. The index dropped 2.94% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 2.81%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.86%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.24%), Raymond (down 0.94%), Anant Raj (down 0.93%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.92%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.89%), Godrej Properties (down 0.82%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.69%) declined.

On the other hand, DLF (up 0.3%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalyan Jewellers India fell 6.74%. The company reported a 48.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 264.08 crore on a 31.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,268.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Apollo Tyres shed 0.26%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 95.7% to Rs 12.88 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 302 crore posted same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 6560.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India passes Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, aims to increase its coastal cargo share to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030

India passes Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, aims to increase its coastal cargo share to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon