Balaji's arrest is reportedly linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the transport minister from 2011 to 2015. Despite his legal troubles, Chief Minister Stalin had previously retained him in the cabinet without a portfolio, assigning his duties to other senior ministers. The resignation precedes the scheduled review of his bail plea by the Madras High Court.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has resigned from the state cabinet following the rejection of his bail plea in a money laundering and job scam case by the Enforcement Directorate. The resignation, submitted to Chief Minister Stalin, has been forwarded to the Governor for approval.