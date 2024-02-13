JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

For production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in India

A groundbreaking ceremony marking the initiation of this significant partnership was held on 12 February 2024. The facility is targeting to commence production in the fiscal year 2027 and plans to further expand its capacity to meet the growing market demand for grain-oriented electrical steel in India.

This collaboration is a milestone development, as it would be the first company to have end-to-end manufacturing of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel products in India. The JV Company aspires to cater to the surging domestic demand for Grain Oriented Electrical Steel and contribute significantly to the country's energy infrastructure.

Grain-oriented electrical steel plays a pivotal role in the production of energy-efficient transformers. Whether in laminated, wound, or punched sheet form, it serves as the essential core material for distribution transformers, power transformers, and small transformers.

JSW Steel announced the establishment of a 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan for the production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in India. The new company JSW Electrical Steel, to be renamed JSW JFE Electrical Steel, will have its manufacturing base in District Bellary, Karnataka and will be set up with a planned investment of Rs 5,500/- crores.